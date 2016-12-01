Hometown Holiday welcomes queens
TOM WEHRHAHN
Thursday, December 1, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Beauty pageant winners and contestants are a featured favorite at the annual Children’s Hometown Holiday.
This year, eight young women will participate in several events, beginning with the Christmas Tea Party on Saturday morning and following up at Marley's Downtown to sign autographs and pose for pictures.
See Thursday's paper for a brief look at four of those pageant winners: Michaelia Fisher, Hope Gossard, Alice Magoto and Jadyn Nuss.
