Hometown Holiday transforms city

The cold breeze whipping down Auglaize Street did little to deter people from enjoying the annual Children’s Hometown Holiday Parade.

Beginning behind town near Dollar General, the parade moved west of Auglaize to the delight of children and adults as well. Consisting largely of carts hauling characters, the parade also included a train, a trolley, horse-drawn carriages and more.

As far as characters go, the mix included Dora and Diego, Gumby, the Gingerbread Man, Safety Pup, Fire Pup, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Kung Fu Panda, a Christmas Tree, Hello Kitty,, Captain America, Homer and Bart Simpson, along with many others. New this year, Marshal from Paw Patrol.

And the final ride was for Santa Claus as Wapakoneta Fire Chief Tony Stinebaugh drove Santa down the street and up to his house on Main Street, next to the fire station. Santa was greeted by the local Rockettes dance group who did routines similar to those of the famed New York City team.

Upon arrival, Stinebaugh got down from the cab and walked over, opened the door and helped Santa out. Santa mingled briefly with the crowd, then headed for his seat in the Santa House, eager to hear the children’s wish lists.

