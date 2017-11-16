Home schoolers spend day at the museum

Home schooled students got a special opportunity to see the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta on Wednesday and take part in some hands-on activities during their visit.

Home School Day's theme had the museum's visitors use their artistic skills to help guide them through 3 stations.

One station, led by Museum Educator Ellen Engle, had students draw and paint space related subjects.

The students tapped into their creative sides to represent gravity in drawings, and even paint their own versions of Vincent Van Gogh's famous painting, The Starry Night.

"It's their version of what things look like," Engle said about the project. "It's mostly just about having fun for them."

The Home School Day was part of an expansive list of programs and opportunities the museum offers, including a second Home School Day that will take place in the Spring.

“It brings people into the museum who have never been here before, but we get to see the kids,” Engle said about Wednesday’s outreach program. “We’re supposed to be an education museum, so the more we see the...

