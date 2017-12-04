Holiday delights young and old

With just a hint of chill in the air, the annual Children’s Hometown Holiday delighted young and old over the weekend for its 11th year.

Following a special Christmas Tea Party and Race Car Breakfast, a parade down Auglaize Street ushered Santa into Wapakoneta.

Welcomed by the Dance Centré Rockets, Santa took his seat inside his house and began greeting a long line of eager children.

As far as characters also welcoming Santa, the mix included Toy’s Story’s Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Dora and Diego, Safety Pup, Safety Pup, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Marshal and Skye from Paw Patrol, Homer and Bart Simpson, the Chipmunks, along with many others.

New this year were the dirt track simulators at the TSC garage, along with other real race cars. Children were able to try their driving skills on a variety of tracks thanks to the simulators.

Since the simulators were in the garage, the baby animal show was moved to the Wapa Theatre. The smell of popcorn filled the air as visitors enter and everyone got a seat.

The show featured Samantha Abrams and Charly Jacobsma, with the Columbus Zoo animal programs department, showing and providing information on a variety of animals, including...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.