Holiday Bazaar time nears

Set some time aside Friday and Saturday for the annual Christmas Bazaar at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall.

On Tuesday, the members of the Sewing Group were putting the finishing touches on a variety of holiday decorations and finalizing plans for this year’s bazaar.

Organizer Christine Smith said one important thing to remember about the bazaar: “Admission is free.”

For that matter, so is the parking.

The Bazaar opens at 9 a.m. Friday and stays open that day until 6 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Parish Hall is located at 101 W. Pearl St.

See the Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News for the full story.