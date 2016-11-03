High School Football Playoff Pairings

The 2016 OHSAA football playoffs get underway this weekend and a number of area teams are in action. Here are the games that are scheduled for Friday and Saturday:

Div. III, Region 12

#7 Trotwood-Madison (8-2) at #2 Wapakoneta (9-1) Saturday 7 p.m.

#5 Dayton Belmont (7-2) at #4 St. Marys (9-1) Saturday 7 p.m.

Div. IV, Region 14

#7 Bellevue (7-3) at #2 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1) Friday 7:30 p.m

#6 River Valley (7-3) at #3 Indian Lake (10-0) Friday 7:30 p.m.

Div. V, Region 20

#7 Brookville (5-5) at #2 Coldwater Saturday 7 p.m.

Div VI, Region 24

#8 WL-S (6-4) at #1 Marion Local (9-1) Friday 7:30 p.m.

#5 St. Henry (7-3) at #4 Spencerville (8-2) Friday 7:30 p.m.

Div. VII, Region 28

#6 Sidney Lehman (7-3) at #3 Minster (6-4 ) Saturday 7 p.m.

#5 Ft. Recovery (6-4) at #4 Ada (7-3) Saturday 7 p.m.