Health department POD exercise a success

The Auglaize County Health Department, along with the Northwest district, conducted a functional exercise to activate a Point of Distribution (POD) site at the health department on Wednesday.

The health department was closed to the public Wednesday morning for this important training exercise. The goal of the exercise was to have a mock disease come through the county, and then see how quickly and efficiently the department was able to distribute mock medical countermeasures to a group of people. Essentially, the exercise was a drill to see how well the department would be prepared for the county in an emergency.

