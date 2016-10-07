Headed to districts

Onward and upwards. By making it to the semifinals of the sectional tennis tournament Thursday, Kate Henderson, MaKayla Schroder, and Madison Watt (L to R) advanced to the OHSAA Div. II districts, Henderson and Schroeder as a doubles team and Watt in the singles. They finish sectional play Saturday, then off to Bowling Green Thursday. The top four singles players and doubles teams at the districts earn a berth at the state tourney. The dream is alive and well. WTG, ladies! (Photo courtesy of Mike and Angie Watt).