Happy to be here

Greetings!

In case you were wondering about the state of the sports department here at the Daily News, allow me to provide an update.

My name is Michael Frank, and I have taken the reins as of this week.

So, in the words of James Stockdale, "Who am I? Why am I here?"

I have spent my career in print journalism, with sports editor being the ultimate goal.

First, let me reassure you, I am no stranger to THE great state of Ohio.

