Hannah Schaub shows Grand Champion

The Schaubs are no stranger to first place when it comes to raising animals. Wednesday night proved to be another big one.

Hannah Schaub’s black calf was named the Auglaize County Jr. Fair’s beef steer Grand Champion, besting dozens of competitors in front of a large crowd at the Piehl Family Arena. Caitlin Schaub finished as runner-up.

“I think the consumer would be happy to get their hands on any one of these guys,” the judge said to the final grouping of steer before naming the grand champion. “They’ve all got something to be proud of. Everyone one of them is good. There are two or three that are really close. It’s really splitting hairs.”

Courtney Piehl was named grand champion in the dairy steer class.

In the steer carcass class, Trent Lehman took the top prize.

