Hall wins state title

COLUMBUS — It was a long time coming for the Wapakoneta wrestling team, but the Redskins can put another state championship banner up in the gym, following Landon Hall's 6-4 victory in the 220 pound weight class title match of Division II.

The last wrestling state championship was turned in by Logan Erb back in 2010. Prior to that, the only other Wapak state wrestling champ was Brent Miller, who took the title in 2000. This was Hall's fourth trip to the state tournament. He finished sixth as a sophomore, then came back last year and finished fourth.

Hall, who finished the season 46-3, looked to be on a collision course with an old nemesis, Johnny Shafer of St. Paris Graham, who had narrowly defeated him twice this year, 6-3 and 1-0, but that threat was erased when Shafer was defeated in the championship quarter-finals.

