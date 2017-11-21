Hall, Scott to appear in Children's Hometown Holiday parade

“Race car devotees and wrestling fans can catch up with local stars at Children’s Hometown Holiday this year,” said Elaine Poppe of CHH. On Dec. 2, Austin Scott will be driving his race car in the Christmas parade. State of Ohio Wrestling champ Landon Hall will also be riding in the parade. Both will be at Marley’s following the parade to sign autographs and take pictures with their fans.

Landon Hall won the Division II State Wrestling Championship this past Spring bringing home the medal for Wapakoneta High School. He was also a three time State placer and Four time State qualifier.

Landon was the Western Buckeye League Champion four years in a row racking up 147 career wins and 81 career pins, which both were the 2nd most in the history of the Wapakoneta School system.

Landon also had an impressive football career. In 2016 - 2017 he was...

