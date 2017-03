Wapakoneta's Landon Hall is the 2017 OHSAA Division II wrestling state champion at 220 pounds after outscoring Brandon Phillips of Maumee, 6-4, in the title match in Columbus Saturday.

Jayden Hefner brought home a fifth place finish for the Redskins in the 132-pound weight class.

