Hale receives six-year prison sentence

Garret M. Hale was sentenced to six years in prison in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal crash that took the life of 16-year-old Noah Weber in November 2015.

On Oct. 3, Hale, 19, of St. Marys, who was the driver of the vehicle in the crash, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony; one count of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Hale was also handed a 50-year driver's license suspension.

