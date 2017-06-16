Guest home sought for exchange student

The International Student Exchange is looking for a host home in Wapakoneta for a high school boy from Brazil for the 2017-18 school year.

Three students have already been placed in Wapakoneta homes for this coming school year, and Regional Advisor with International Student Exchange Julie Lee is looking for a fourth home.

“Hosting in general is wonderful,” Lee said. “We are in the process of sending most of our students back for this past year, the 2016–2017 school year, and all of the families built an instant bond.”

The boy from Brazil who still needs a host family enjoys sports, such as soccer and beach volleyball, and music. He makes good grades and has taken about eight years of English.

All students bring spending money and health insurance. Vacationing with the host family is usually not a problem. Families must provide the students with their own beds and closet spaces.

According to Lee, when exchange students...

