Groups unite for community hunt

First United Methodist Church of Wapakoneta and the Armstrong Air and Space Museum are hosting a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the museum, with events starting at 9:30 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is April 15.

With over 10,000 Easter eggs, this community egg hunt will be the biggest one to date. Another new addition to this year's Easter egg hunt is the partnership between First United Methodist Church and the Armstrong Museum.

For the full story, see Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.