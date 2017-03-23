Group launches Courthouse Ministries

A group of leaders from local churches decided to step up and launch Courtside Ministries outside the Auglaize County Courthouse Wednesday morning. Courtside Ministries is a national, non-denominational ministry based out of Chicago with a mission to bring Christ’s presence to the courthouse and 48 locations around the U.S., in 10 different states.

“The purpose of the ministry is to offer prayer to people going in and out of the courthouse,” explained Pastor Tony Shaw of Victory Center Church, Wapakoneta, one of the participants in Wednesday’s kick-off.

