Graf drops out of race

Wapakoneta At-Large Councilman Dan Graf has dropped out of the November race for council. That leaves Republicans Terry Campbell and Chad Dunlap and Democrat Rodney Metz on the ballot for the three At-Large seats. Short story: with Graf’s departure, the three will be on council in January. That is, unless there are write-in candidates.

According to Auglaize County Republican Party Chair Wes Farno, anyone living in Wapakoneta still has time to file as a write-in candidate. That is, all except two individuals.

Farno told the Wapakoneta Daily News Tuesday afternoon that Rachel Barber and Bill Laney, who both lost in the May Republican primary, would be ineligible to run as write-in candidates.

“It’s unfortunate,” Farno said, “but the rules say they are ineligible.”

The Auglaize County Board of Elections on Tuesday said Graf withdrew from the race on Monday . . .

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Wednesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.