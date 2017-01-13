Golden Fresh Farms welcomes guest worker specialists

Golden Fresh Farms welcomed 22 guest workers from Mexico recently for the startup of the company’s greenhouse operations at the Jobs Ready Site.

The workers have been gained specialized skills from working with the company at its facilities in Mexico.

“These are crop care specialists employed by Red Sun Farms International for the purpose of launching and training at expansion sites,” said Golden Fresh Farms Co-owner Paul Mastronardi

“These crop care specialists are a cross-section of highly skilled individuals with bring valuable knowledge and experience to our operation, including training our local full-time workforce. This program allows Red Sun Farms to maintain our quality standards and practices, regardless of greenhouse location.

Red Sun Farms is the brand and marketer for the Golden Fresh Farm.