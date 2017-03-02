Golden Fresh Farms opens doors

Almost 200 people showed up at the Golden Fresh Farms distribution center Wednesday to attend an open house and officially welcome the Canadian firm to Wapakoneta.

The spacious facility was transformed for the occasion as befits a gala event, with lounge areas, stand-up tables and beverage centers offering a variety of beer, wine and soft drinks. On one side of the room, a chef prepared light dishes. Throughout the afternoon, servers criss-crossed the room offering a selection of hors d’oeuvres.

According to Costin Beliciu, marketing specialist for Red Sun Farms, about 200 people were expected to attend. Judging by the small number of name tags left over at the registration desk, there were only a few no-shows.

