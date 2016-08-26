Golden Fresh Farms looking for workers

Golden Fresh Farms has nearly 50 job offerings as of right now. There are 48 full time temporary agriculture positions offered to people in the area. The jobs opened include greenhouse workers, book keeping and planters. The positions will last from Sept. 26 to July 14 and will pay $12.07 an hour. The applicants they’re looking to hire are 18 years old and up.

Around Sept. 20 they will have a job fair which will give people an idea of what will be available. Anyone who is interested in applying for the jobs can apply online at ohiomeansjobs.com or at the Ohio Means Jobs location in Auglaize County at 12 N. Wood St., Wapakoneta.

See Friday's paper for the full story.