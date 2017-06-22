Girl Scouts ready to blast off

Sixty-six girls are blasting off to Girl Scouts day camp this week at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

Monday through Saturday morning, from 6–9 p.m., girls are enjoying crafts, games, speakers and snacks. The activities revolve around space, from painting planets for a mobile to learning moon phases with Oreos.

“First of all, I want them to learn,” Camp Directory Becky Puff said. “I think that all camps have to have an educational aspect to them. I want them to have fun. I want them to face some of their fears.”

Puff said she encourages girls to overcome their fears and to try something new, even if it’s just one time.

There are approximately 20 adult volunteers each night, but the older members, grades seven through 12 and also called program aids, planned the theme and slogan, designed the T-shirt...

