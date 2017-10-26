The Ghost Gals answer the call

The Ohio Paranormal Ghost Gals made a stop at the Wapakoneta branch of the Auglaize County Public Library on Wednesday, and gave a rundown of all the local legends and haunts.

Stacy Perkins, of Cridersville, and Brandi Vermillion, of Lima, were on hand to guide local believers on a paranormal journey through Auglaize and Allen Counties. From St. Marys to Cridersville to Shawnee Township, the area is rife with haunted graveyards, bridges, and houses.

The group, which has been investigating together for about six years, has visited many of these locations and shared their experiences with the crowd on hand.

“We all knew each other previously,” Perkins said of the group, “and then we all came together through our common experiences.”

One of the locations the Ghost Gals profiled was the...