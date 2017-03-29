Gas drives Sheriff's office to tears

A canister of tear gas accidentally went off in the detective’s office at the Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, sending occupants scrambling for fresh air.

Although the jail was unaffected, prisoners were moved to the outdoor recreation area as a precaution.

According to Sheriff All Solomon, Lt. Mike Vorhees, who is on the verge of retirement, was cleaning out his desk when he came upon the canister. Unsure of the device, Vorhees decided to remove it from the office. As he was transporting it the device went off.

Vorhees and two other members of the Sheriff’s office were in the office at the time and breathed in heavy doses of the gas. Solomon reported that Vorhees also suffered cuts on his finger and abdomen but nothing severe enough to require stitches.

For more on this story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of the WDN.