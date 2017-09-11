Fun and games at Harvestfest

The Auglaize County Fairgrounds once again played host to the Auglaize County Counsel on Aging's annual Harvestfest on Saturday. The yearly festival is the ACCA's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Saturday the whole family got to enjoy events such as pony rides and live music. The live music featured Bluegrass/country gospel style music from New Outlook, Allison McClintock, Chase Cummings, the Miller Family and another artist. Two car shows for automobile lovers of all ages was available. One car show was for adults and featured classic cars through the ages. The second car show was a kids' car show, that featured small, remote-controlled cars or pedal tractors. Similar to the adult car show, the children's car show was judged and winners received a trophy.

For the second year a health fair was included and those who wished to participate received free screenings, including blood pressure checks, balance screenings, flu shots and bone density screenings . . .

