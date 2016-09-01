Fryburg fest makes its return

St. John's Catholic Church is gearing up for its annual Fryburg Homecoming.

The weekend’s events will kick off Saturday with a bike ride and a 5K. Registration for the bike ride will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the bikers will depart from the church at 7 a.m. They will bike to all the churches in the Petersburg Parishes – Immaculate Conception in Botkins, St. Lawrence in Rhine and St. Joseph Church in Wapakoneta.

Registration for the run will begin at 7 a.m., with the race beginning at 8 a.m. Runners will begin at St. John's and run through Glacier Hills and back. The entry fee for both of these is $15.

The actual festival will take place Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. There will be an opening prayer, and then the food lines will form. The food includes chicken noodle soup, hamburgers nachos, brats, ice cream, pies, candy and of course, mock turtle soup.

For the kids, there will be mechanical rides and free train rides. Sign ups for a kiddie tractor pull will begin at 5:30 p.m. The tractor pull will then begin at 6 p.m.

See Thursday's paper for the full story.