Fred Piehl gets fond farewell

Fred Piehl’s time as Auglaize County Fair Manager came to an end on Sunday, as the Piehl Family Arena at the Fairgrounds played host to his retirement party. Family and friends gathered in the newly built show arena for an afternoon reminiscing on Piehl’s 25 year tenure.

Piehl came onto the fair board in 1982, then took over as manager ten years later in 1992, but his history with the fair stretches back far longer than that. “The fair has been a big part of my life,” Piehl said. “I haven’t missed a fair since I was about 8 years old.”

Although Piehl is looking forward to... For more on this story and others pick up a copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.