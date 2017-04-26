Forum offers discussion of city concerns

The Wapakoneta Daily News and the local Youth in Government delegation joined forces Tuesday to present a pre-election forum. In addition to being an opportunity to meet the candidates vying for the three At-Large seats on city council, the event offered an opportunity for Mayor Tom Stinebaugh to provide information on the .5 percent income tax hike that will go before voters on May 2.

Members of the Youth in Government delegation created the questions for the candidates and each candidate had two minutes to respond.

