Former marching band instructor arrested on sexual battery charges

Former Wapakoneta High School marching band instructor Broc Hottle was arrested Wednesday on a slew of sexual battery charges.

Hottle, 27, of Wapakoneta, faces 34 charges of sexual battery, all of which are third-degree felonies. Online court records indicate the charges stem back to August 2012 through Oct. 2013. An official indictment was filed against him on Dec. 22.

Inmate records on the sheriff’s website list Hottle as a “school person of authority.” A letter submitted to the Wapakoneta City Schools Board of Education in Dec. 2015 confirms Hottle had been a percussion instructor during marching band season since 2008 and had worked with the indoor drumline group since 2009.

Superintendent Keith Horner confirmed that Hottle is no longer employed by Wapakoneta City Schools and is no longer involved with the band.

