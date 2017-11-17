Food drive a success

For the last four years, the members of the Wapakoneta Education Association have held a Food Drive in memory of Barbara L. Norton who passed away on September 27, 2012. Barb was a dedicated teacher for Wapakoneta City Schools for twenty-two years and a beloved colleague. Her passion was serving her community by doing volunteer work for God's Storehouse as well as serving her church.

This year's food drive was held on Friday, November 17, 2017. The WEA invited students and staff of the entire district to bring a canned good or monetary donation to school on Friday; dropping their canned goods/donations off as they entered the buildings. For their participation...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.