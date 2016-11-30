Flyers edge Tigers

The Waynesfield-Goshen girls basketball team put a scare into a fine Marion Local squad Tuesday before falling, 53-47 to the visiting Flyers in non-league action.

The Tigers, now 0-2 on the season, healed the lead twice in the third period before the Flyers were able to put it together and secure the six-point win.

Cassidy Craig had a breakout game for the host Tigers and she recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. Teammate Kayla Wicker has a team-high 21 points and also snagged seven rebounds for the Tigers. Bailie Barring had five points and as many rebounds and Lynsey Lowe recored three steals in the game.