Flag Day retirement

Glacier Hill Lakes campground was the scene Saturday for a civics lesson and solemn ceremony.

According to U,S, Code Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 8 (k), “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

In keeping with the law, flags are disposed of in a retirement ceremony.

It was such a ceremony that took place at Glacier Hill Lakes.

Participating in the ceremony were members of Boy Scout Troops 4 and 138, Girl Scout Troop 20616 and Brownie Troop 20579, all of Wapakoneta.

Leading the ceremony was Ralph Reynolds, a member of the Veterans Committee at Glacier Hill Lakes.

The ceremony began with the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance.

“We did the ceremony so that as many people...

