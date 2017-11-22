Five arrested on drug charges

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon released the names of five persons arrested on various drug charges. The arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation by the Auglaize / Mercer County Grand Lake Drug Task Force.

Benjamin R. Hoge, 37, of Wapakoneta, one count trafficking in drugs and one count possession of drugs, suspected methamphetamine; Danelle D. Hines, 26, of St. Marys, two counts trafficking in drugs, suspected methamphetamine; Cherity A. Shaffer, 37, of Wapakoneta, six counts trafficking in drugs, suspected methamphetamine, two counts possession of drugs, suspected methamphetamine/cocaine and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; Delores E. Levi, 35, of Wapakoneta, one count trafficking in drugs, suspected methamphetamine; Austin J. Mullins, 27, of St. Marys, one count trafficking in drugs suspected methamphetamine.

The investigation continues and more arrests are expected. More details will be available in Friday's print edition.