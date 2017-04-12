Fisher, Redskins at it again

Wapakoneta's Megan Fisher was outstanding in the circle yet again for the Redskins as she allowed only one hit and no runs in going the distance against Shawnee in a 10-0 win in Western Buckeye League softball Tuesday.

Fisher struck out 15 Indian batters Tuesday. This follows her performance last week where she pitched a non-hitter for the Redskins against Van Wert. The Redskins have give up a total of just three run in their last seven games.

Fisher was also doing it with the stick against the Indians as she had three hits, while Savannah Oen collected three RBI and Emma Miller knocked it two more for the winners.

Wapakoneta scored in every inning but the third, including scoring three in each of the sixth and seventh innings to put the game away.

The Redskins have the night off before hosting the Kenton Wildcats in yet another Western Buckeye League game Thursday.