Fisher notches no-no

After watching Megan Fisher pitch six innings against Van Wert Friday, Wapakoneta head softball coach Bill Sammons went as far to say that Fisher was able to work out a few kinks in the circle against the Cougars.

The Cougars would doubt agree.

Fisher put together a no-hitter for the Redskins Friday, striking out 14 of the 21 batters she faced as Wapakoneta rolled to a 17-0, six-inning win over Van Wert in Western Buckeye League action.