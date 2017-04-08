Fisher notches no-no
By:
TOM STEPHENS
Saturday, April 8, 2017
VAN WERT
After watching Megan Fisher pitch six innings against Van Wert Friday, Wapakoneta head softball coach Bill Sammons went as far to say that Fisher was able to work out a few kinks in the circle against the Cougars.
The Cougars would doubt agree.
Fisher put together a no-hitter for the Redskins Friday, striking out 14 of the 21 batters she faced as Wapakoneta rolled to a 17-0, six-inning win over Van Wert in Western Buckeye League action.
