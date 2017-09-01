Fish market building faces demolition

Before too much longer another Wapakoneta landmark will be gone. A tiny building that most won't even know is gone will be removed with no pomp and circumstance. It will slowly be removed day to day. The building being removed is none other than the historic Wellington Fish Market, of course it was better known by its last occupant Park Street Music and Mercantile.

The tiny building, owned by the Wapakoneta Eagles has no known date to be torn down but will torn down none the less. According to local historian Linda Knerr, the building has changed ownership and location more than once. In a Facebook post, Knerr stated that the little building has been moved several times . . .

