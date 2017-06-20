Fireworks a big part of summer

It’s time again for special fireworks displays to commemorate our nation’s birthday. Two official fireworks displays are set to send sparks flying in Auglaize and Mercer counties. If you’re looking for more than fireworks, check out the Summer Fun insert in today's newspaper.

On Saturday, July 1, fireworks will be featured at Freedom Days in Celina. The event runs from June 30 through July 2. For more information, visit www.freedomdayspicnic.com.

Also on Saturday, July 1, New Knoxville will be lighting up the sky with its regionally renowned fireworks display, the main attraction and finale of the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration. Fireworks will start flying at 10 p.m. Sunday at New Knoxville Community Park. The celebration runs from June 30 through July 1. For more information, visit www.newknoxville.com.

The 67th annual St. Joe July Fourth Festival will hold its traditional community fireworks display Tuesday, July 4, at 10:30 p.m. Viewing will be at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, and admission and parking is free for the entire festival, which runs July 3 and 4. For more information, visit www.WapakStJoe.org.

Later in July, fireworks will be featured at the...

