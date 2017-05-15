Fire destroys garage on Benton Street

At 1:24 a.m. the fire department responded to a fire at 305 W, Benton St. According to Fire Chief Tony Stinebaugh the garage was engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived on scene.

According to Stinebaugh apparently some juveniles were in the garage. As of press time, it was unknown how, a couch that was in the garage caught on fire. The juveniles poured water on the couch and believed the fire to be out. From there the fire spread throughout the garage.

