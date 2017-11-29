Findlay sweeps Wapakoneta swimmers in opener

FINDLAY — The Wapakoneta swim teams opened the 2017 seasons with a dual meet at Findlay Tuesday, with Findlay winning the boys meet 107-73 and the girls meet 127-57.

For the girls, Paige Schneider was second in the 50 free, and Madelyn Moody was second in the 100 yard butterfly and 200 yard individual medley.

On the boys side, Michael Johnston won the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 57.60 and the 200 yard IM in 2:09.69.

Nate Miller, Johnston, Nate Metzger and Kurt Schlenker won the 200 yard free relay in 1:34.03, while Kurt Schlenker, Johnston, Miller, and Caleb Schlenker took first in the 400 yard free relay with a time of 3:33.81

Wapakoneta coach Brady Prater said, “The boys and girls all swam well for our first meet. We competed with a strong swim program in Findlay. We had a lot of good times and positives to take from our races. Also have several things to improve on.”

Wapakoneta will next be in action on Dec. 9 at the Northwest Ohio Classic at Bowling Green University. Action gets underway at 9 a.m.

For more on this event, see Wednesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.