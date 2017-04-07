FFA team heads west

Members of the local chapter of the FFA gathered supplies and took off for Kansas early Friday on a mission to help in the aftermath of several wildfires.

Farmers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas have suffered due to the outbreak. The convoy that left before dawn Friday consisted of five pick-up tricks and trailers full of supplies like feed, fence posts, barbed wire, hay bails and a four-wheeler.

For more on the FFA trip, see Friday's edition of the WDN.