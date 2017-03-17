FFA presents annual awards

On Thursday March 16, the FFA held its annual awards banquet at the Wapakoneta High School. Gathered were members of the FFA, family members, teachers, school officials, school board members and special guests.

The night started at 7 p.m. with dinner and dessert. Around 8 p.m. the awards portion of the program began. Mya Haggard a senior at Wapakoneta High School introduced the special guests followed by Mallory Liles giving the FFA Creed. Certificates of appreciation were handed out by Taylor Davis, Doug Balbaugh and Austin Moore.

Scholarship pins were given to freshmen Garrett Etzkorn and Jalyssa Zwiebel; sophomores Beth Kohler and Emily Schroeder; juniors Taylor Davis, Colton Fisher and Mark Sawmiller; and seniors Brooke Schlenker and Luke Steinke.

The members of the FFA gave a brief activity update and went on to honoring the awardees.

For more on this story, pick up a copy of Friday's edition of the WDN.