FFA events help local residents

Wapakoneta High School FFA students donated $1,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation last Friday.

They did so at Pulltown USA in Bowling Green, the National Tractor Pulling Championships. Seven students traveled to make the donation.

Make-A-Wish is one of four organizations the FFA raises money for.

The FFA students raise money to donate through their annual BBQ Chicken Benefit Dinner, which this year will take place on Sept. 9 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The dinner includes BBQ chicken, two sides and a dinner roll.

Tickets to this dinner are on sale for $8 and can be purchased from any FFA member or by dropping by the high school. Dinners can be picked up at the WHS agriculture department. They are available for carry out only.

