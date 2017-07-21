Fest begins with toast

Several people downtown raised their glasses to toast the 2017 Summer Moon Festival Thursday evening.

This was the official kick-off to the three-day festival. The Lima Symphony joined the ceremony and played the national anthem.

“This festival truly unites business and the community,” said Andy Walters, chairman of the festival.

According to Walters, his goal is to make the festival the biggest, best and most profitable for the chamber and community.

Walters introduced many honored guests including Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, Chamber of Commerce Director Melissa Carlin, Dr. James R. Hansen and Josh Schoolcraft.

Schoolcraft is the owner of Cj’s Pizza in Wapakoneta and is...

