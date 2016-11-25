Fatal Waynesfield fire case closed, cause "undetermined"

By LAURA GERMANN

WAYNESFIELD — The case of the fatal house fire that took the lives of two Waynesfield girls in March is now closed, and the State Fire Marshal's Office stated the cause of the fire was “undetermined.”

The fire occurred March 23 in the 18000 block of State Route 196, Waynesfield, and resulted in the deaths of sisters Keelin Doty, 7, and Trinity Lhamon, 10. Four dogs also perished in the fire. The owners of the house were Shawn and Amanda Doty, the girls’ parents, neither of whom were at the home when the fire was first reported by a neighbor who called 911, the Fire Marshal Office's report stated.

The case was presented before an Auglaize County grand jury on Nov. 17, with the verdict that no indictable offense occurred.

