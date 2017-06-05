Farmer's Market open for business

The Wapakoneta Farmers’ Market is back in full swing.

The market returned with Preview Days in May with a few regular vendors and vendors selling plants ready for the planting season.

Vendors were plentiful Saturday during the market’s grand opening.

Beekeeper and Market Master Don Steinke brought his 1918 Model T Roadster Pickup along with a section of hive...

Read the rest of the story, along with other stories, in Monday's edition.