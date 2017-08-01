Fair royalty named

Usually the third time is the charm.

For 2017 Memorial High School graduate Adam Vogel — who was the runner-up in the Junior Fair Board King and Queen Elections last year — the election in which he was named the king came the second time he entered.

Vogel was named king, and Michaelia Fisher, a senior-to-be at Wapakoneta High School, was named queen at the Junior Fair Board King and Queen Elections Monday at the Auglaize County Fair.

“Mind blowing,” Vogel said when asked about his feelings of winning this year. “Being the runner-up last year, I didn’t think I’d be the king this year, so for all the work I’ve put on, it’s a big relief.”

“It feels really amazing," Fisher added. "It’s nice to represent our fair and our community.”

A college scholarship — scholarship money to be used toward tuition at any accredited institution — is awarded to the Junior Fair Board king and queen. Winners must use the scholarship funds by Sept. 1 of the third year of being awarded the scholarship.

