Fair Grand Champions bring tears

The 2017 Auglaize County Jr. Fair livestock sales came to a close on Saturday with smiles and a few tears as local buyers donated their money and bidded on the market barrows, gilts and lambs.

The morning started with the grand and reserve champion barrows and gilts. Brooke Egbert, of Fryburg Happy Farmers, daughter of Bruce and Justine Egbert, sold her grand champion market barrow for $6,050. Mallory Liles, of Wapakoneta FFA, daughter of Jay and Brandy Liles, sold her reserve champion market barrow for $1,225. Morgan Becher, of Prospects, daughter of Jeff and Amy Becher, sold her grand champion market gilt for $3,400. Alyssa Harrod, of Frybrug Happy Farmers, daughter of Chris and Diane Harrod, sold her reserve champion market gilt for $9,150.

The market lambs followed a morning of hog sales. Aubrie Uppenkamp, of Auglaize County Show Stoppers, daughter of Mendi Snapp and Jason Uppenkamp, sold her grand champion market lamb for $2,200.

“It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of time,” Uppenkamp said. “I put my blood, sweat and tears in these lambs, and my family was the biggest support through the whole thing.”

Uppenkamp, who is going into eighth grade this fall, has been showing for eight years but has been around livestock her entire life.

After the auction, Uppenkamp reflected on the sale experience...

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.