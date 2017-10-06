ESC students celebrate

Students at the Auglaize County Educational Service Center gathered for a night of music, food, and celebration at the Wapakoneta Eagles #691 on Thursday evening.

The celebratory banquet marked the end of the “It’s My Turn” program for the high school students. Thirty-two kids took part in the program, which strived to prepare them for their transition into adult life.

Over the course of the night, the students and their families enjoyed a dinner provided by the Wapak Eagles, a ceremony in which every student received a certificate of completion from his or her teacher, followed by an... For more on this story and others pick up a copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.