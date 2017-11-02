Emergency planners select officers

The Auglaize County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) gathered for a regular meeting at the Auglaize County Administration Building on Wednesday morning. It was the first meeting since July 12, as the September 6 meeting did not reach quorum.

Wednesday's meeting led off with the election and appointments of new officers and committees. Doug Ayers was voted Chair; Bob Warren, Vice Chair; Don Jump, Secretary, and Troy Anderson both Information Coordinator and Community Emergency Coordinator.

Emergency Coordinator Troy Anderson gave an extensive report to the committee on the past year of incidents, training, and procedures.

Included in the report was a breakdown of chemical spills in the county. The Village of Minster had four spills in the past year, followed by the City of Wapakoneta, Clay Township, Noble Township, and Duchouquet Township.

Anderson, also the director of the Auglaize County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, detailed two recent... For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.