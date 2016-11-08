Election update at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
As of 9:27 p.m., Trump leads with approximately 20 percent of the country's results in. No swing states have been called yet, and some news outlets say it could be late night or early morning until a winner is called.
Trump currently leads Ohio with approximately 42 percent reporting.
In Congress, the Republicans are leading in the House and the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate.
Stay tuned for periodic updates.
